Three area residents have been named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring 2022 semester, the Rochester, New York, campus announced Tuesday:
Zack Buerger of Latrobe, who is in the computer science program.
Emmaly Held of Latrobe, in the biotechnology and molecular bioscience program.
Myles Douglas of Latrobe, in the applied arts and sciences program.
Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for RIT’s dean’s list “if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of Incomplete, D or F, and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.”
