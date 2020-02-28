Six area residents made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2019 fall semester, the Rochester, New York, campus reported Thursday:
Alexandrea Pritts of Mount Pleasant (15666), who is in the physician assistant program.
Jason Stewart of Greensburg (15601), who is in the software engineering program.
Joey Testa of Latrobe (15650), who is in the electrical engineering program.
Patrick Grundy of Acme (15610), who is in the computer science program.
Rachel Douglas of Latrobe (15650), who is in the biomedical engineering program.
Myles Douglas of Latrobe (15650), who is in the game design and development program.
Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for RIT dean’s list if their term GPA (grade-point average) is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F,” and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news items come from the colleges and universities. Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
The students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept information from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the info for verification purposes.
