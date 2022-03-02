The following residents of the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall 2021 semester, the Rochester, New York, campus reported this week:
Zack Buerger of Latrobe (15650), who is in the computer science program.
Sarah Dill of Greensburg (15601), who is in the computing security program.
Jason Stewart of Greensburg (15601), who is in the software engineering program.
Collin Fluke of Laughlintown (15655), who is in the new media interactive development program.
Brayden LaVerde of Greensburg (15601), who is in the chemical engineering program.
Emmaly Held of Latrobe (15650), who is in the biotechnology and molecular bioscience program.
Myles Douglas of Latrobe (15650), who is in the applied arts and sciences program.
The Rochester campus explained, “Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for RIT dean’s list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of ‘Incomplete,’ ‘D’ or ‘F,’ and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.”
