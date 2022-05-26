Eight students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Grove City College, the Grove City campus announced this week:
Megan Kallock of Greensburg (15601)
Ian Kelley of Greensburg (15601)
Josh Ledyard of Greensburg (15601)
Aly Mapes of Greensburg (15601)
Allison Podkul of Greensburg (15601)
Austin Steffey of Ligonier (15658)
Danielle Young of Greensburg (15601)
Ryan Young of Greensburg (15601)
Students eligible for the Grove City dean’s list have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the dean’s list with distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the dean’s list with high distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.
