Several students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Grove City College, the Mercer County campus reported Wednesday.
Dean’s List with High Distinction
Alexander Ferlan, a senior electrical engineering major, a 2016 graduate of Ligonier Valley High School and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Ferlan (Patrice) from Ligonier.
Luke Johnson, a junior mechanical engineering major, a 2017 graduate of Homeschool and the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Johnson Jr (Judith) from Mount Pleasant.
Evan Kiska, a senior biology/health major, a 2016 graduate of Homeschool and the son of Mr. Stan and Dr. Deanna Kiska from Greensburg.
Karlee Schneider, a junior biology/health major, a 2017 graduate of Hempfield Area High School and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kurt Schneider (Linda) from Greensburg.
Dean’s List with Distinction
Kiley Henehan, a senior preK-8 special education major, a 2016 graduate of Hempfield Area and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Henehan (Stacey) from Greensburg.
Danielle Ledyard, a senior communication studies major, a 2016 graduate of Homeschool and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs, Jonathan Ledyard (Michelle) from Greensburg.
Kylie Jasper, a freshman English major, a 2019 graduate of Blairsville High School and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eric Jasper (Wendy) from Blairsville.
Dean’s List
Spencer Simpson, a junior history major, a 2017 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Todd Simpson (Robin) from Latrobe.
Josh Ledyard, a sophomore political science major, a 2018 graduate of Homeschool and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Ledyard (Michelle) from Greensburg.
Students eligible for the dean’s list have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the dean’s list with distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the dean’s list with high distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.
