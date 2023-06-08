Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Tuesday released the names of students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area who qualified for its dean's list for "outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year."
LATROBE
Michael Bolish, Class of 2023, physics major, and
Lexi McNeil, Class of 2025, psychology.
GREENSBURG
Alasandra Neil, 2026, undeclared management,
Brandon Rickett, 2024, Russian,
Madison Rugh, 2024, economics,
Daniel Sierk, 2026, mechanical engineering,
Nathan Stamford, 2026, computer science,
Nolan Stamford, 2026, cell biology/biochemistry.
Bucknell noted, "A student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean's list recognition."
