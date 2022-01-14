Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Thursday released its “dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.”

A Bucknell student “must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.”

Five students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area met this standard:

Michael Bolish, 2023, Physics major

Lexi McNeil, 2025, Biology

Brandon Rickett, 2024, Undeclared

Madison Rugh, 2024, Undeclared

Madison Henderson, 2022, Civil Engineering

