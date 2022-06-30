Edinboro University congratulates more than 500 students who received their academic degrees on May 7, the Erie County campus reported Wednesday.
Rachael Louise Duncan of Blairsville 15717 graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science (BS) in speech and hearing sciences and a minor in deaf studies.
Nicholas H. Johnston of Blairsville 15717 graduated with a Bachelor of Science-Nursing (BSN) and a minor in biology.
Dr. Michael Hannan, vice president for academic planning, conferred associate and bachelor’s degrees on 398 undergraduates during the morning ceremony at McComb Fieldhouse and master’s degrees upon 132 graduate students in the afternoon at Louis C. Cole Auditorium — Memorial Hall.
During the undergraduate ceremony, Edinboro University conferred 374 bachelor’s degrees and 24 associate degrees.
At the graduate level, Edinboro students received 110 master’s degrees, 12 program certificates and 10 education administrator letters.
Magna cum laude honors went to 48 graduates, with 54 graduates earning summa cum laude and 60 earning cum laude.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.