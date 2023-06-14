Bucknell University celebrated more than 800 graduates from the Class of 2023 on Sunday, May 14, the Lewisburg campus reported Monday.
Graduates from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area are:
Michael Bolish of Latrobe and Sarah Petnuch of Greensburg.
The class represents more 60 majors across Bucknell’s three colleges (Arts and Sciences, Engineering, and the Freeman College of Management).
Bucknell was founded in 1846 along the banks of the Susquehanna River.
