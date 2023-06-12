Westminster College in New Wilmington awarded diplomas to 217 students during its 169th commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13, on the Weisel Senior Terrace of Old Main, the Lawrence County campus announced Thursday.
Chloe Jaworski of Mount Pleasant graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in early childhood and special education.
David Smith of Greensburg graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Music degree in music education.
Samuel Napper of Mount Pleasant graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.
Shannon Geer of Greensburg graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics.
Two hundred seventeen degrees were conferred, including 72 Bachelor of Arts, 107 Bachelor of Science, five Bachelor of Music and 12 Bachelor of Nursing degrees. An additional 24 master’s degrees were conferred, including 14 Master of Education and 10 Master of Business Administration degrees.
