Edinboro University of Pennsylvania Friday announced it is “proud to recognize the nearly 1,000 Edinboro students who were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.”
Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area who earned Edinboro dean’s list honors are:
Nicholas Johnston of Blairsville (15717)
Rachael Duncan of Blairsville (15717)
Robert Ansell of Greensburg (15601)
Hannah Blackburn of Greensburg (15601)
Mia Parise of Greensburg (15601)
Jessica Aul of Greensburg (15601)
Djay Williams of Latrobe (15650)
Grace Maust of Ligonier (15658)
Seneca Koos of Torrance (15779).
In order to attain this highly regarded academic honor, Edinboro students “must maintain a quality-point average of 3.4 or higher, complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit and receive no grade lower than a C in any course.”
The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to the newspaper.
Students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the info for verification.
