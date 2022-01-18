Seven students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Grove City College:
Megan Kallock of Greensburg
Ian Kelley of Greensburg
Josh Ledyard of Greensburg
Aly Mapes of Greensburg
Allison Podkul of Greensburg
Austin Steffey of Ligonier
Danielle Young of Greensburg
Students eligible for the Grove City dean’s list have “a GPA (grade-point average) of 3.40 to 3.59; for the dean’s list with distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the dean’s list with high distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.
