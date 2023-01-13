Two students from the Latrobe Bulletin’s coverage area were named to the fall 2022 dean’s honor list at Cedarville University, the Cedarville, Ohio, campus reported Wednesday.
They are Caleb Stoltenberg of Greensburg 15601 and Robert Hoffer of Acme 15610.
Cedarville students receive this achievement for “obtaining a 3.75 GPA (grade-point average) or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.”
