The following students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area earned at least a 3.5 GPA (grade-point average) to be named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania:

Greensburg

Josephine Beckerleg, Jillian Bowman, Max Kaufer, Morgan Poole, Jenna Uncapher

Latrobe

Bethany Havrilla, Leah Perry, Sarah Vasinko

Blairsville

Blake Tonkin

Hostetter

Skylar Shank

New Alexandria

Jessica Izzo

Saltsburg

Laney Urban

