The following students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area earned at least a 3.5 GPA (grade-point average) to be named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania:
Greensburg
Josephine Beckerleg, Jillian Bowman, Max Kaufer, Morgan Poole, Jenna Uncapher
Latrobe
Bethany Havrilla, Leah Perry, Sarah Vasinko
Blairsville
Blake Tonkin
Hostetter
Skylar Shank
New Alexandria
Jessica Izzo
Saltsburg
Laney Urban
