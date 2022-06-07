Bucknell University, Lewisburg, has released the dean’s list for “outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year.”
A Bucknell student “must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.”
Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area who met this standard are:
LATROBE
Michael Bolish, Class of 2023, physics major
Lexi McNeil, 2025, biology
GREENSBURG
Brandon Rickett, 2024, Russian
Madison Rugh, 2024, economics
