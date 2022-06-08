Jenna Toohey of Mount Pleasant (15666) is one of more than 300 students to receive a diploma at the 168th commencement exercises Saturday, May 14, at Westminster College, the New Wilmington campus announced this week.
Toohey graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry.
Two hundred sixty-four bachelor's degrees were conferred, including 99 Bachelor of Arts, 139 Bachelor of Science, seven Bachelor of Music and 19 Bachelor of Nursing degrees. An additional 42 master's degrees were conferred, including 25 Master of Education, 10 Master of Business Administration and seven Master of Arts degrees.
* * *
The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to the newspaper.
Students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s phone number must accompany the info for verification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.