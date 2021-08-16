Nearly 2,175 degrees and certificates were awarded to more than 2,000 students at Wichita State University in spring 2021, the Wichita, Kansas, campus reported Thursday.
Brittni L. Elms of Ligonier received an “Associate of Arts, Associate in Arts.”
Wichita State also announced Elms is among more than 3,500 students who were on the WSU dean’s honor roll for spring 2021. To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a WSU student “must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.”
There were 1,521 students who earned their undergraduate degree and 652 who earned their graduate degree.
Undergraduate students who have attained “a grade-point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award, and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude.”
In spring 2021, 121 students graduated summa cum laude, 414 graduated magna cum laude, and 352 graduated cum laude.
* * *
The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities. Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to the newspaper.
Students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the info for verification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.