The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year, the Madison campus reported Thursday.
One qualifier is from the Latrobe Bulletin circulation area — James Skirboll of Blairsville, School of Business.
UW-Madison said, “Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor ‘dean’s list,’ but some grant the ‘dean’s honor list’ and ‘dean’s high honor list.’”
To view an online listing, visit https://registrar.wisc.edu/deanslist/.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program/diploma they received from the school and a parent’s phone number must accompany the information for verification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.