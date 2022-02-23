Cedarville University student Caleb Stoltenberg of Greensburg, majoring in broadcast, digital media, journalism, was named to the dean’s honor list for fall 2021, the southwest Ohio campus reported this week.
This recognition requires the Cedarville student to obtain “a 3.75 GPA (grade-point average) or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.”
