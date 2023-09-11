Thiel College celebrated the inaugural graduating class of 37 Master of Science in physician assistant studies students in late August at the William A. Passavant Memorial Center, the Greenville campus announced in an email Sept. 6.
Garrett Mang of Greensburg was a member of the college’s first graduating class.
Thiel College’s Physician Assistant Studies program began in 2021, with the mission of “graduating physician assistants who have the disciplinary knowledge and skills, clinical preparation, and dispositions to provide excellent patient care and serve the needs of their community.”
Members of the second cohort were recently presented with their white coats to mark their completion of the first half of the 27-month program at Thiel. The third cohort arrived this summer.
A special highlight of the event was the induction of Monica Leigh Ewansik, Abigail Grace Gallagher, Katarina Lavelle Lewis, Robin Kelley Moore and Carolyn Mae Peters into Pi Alpha, “the esteemed national physician assistant honor society. This recognition celebrates their outstanding dedication to both academic excellence and the commitment to advancing patient care.”
Faculty members Jennifer Shellenbarger and Lynn Williams, M.D., also joined this circle as inaugural inductees.
Thiel College President Susan Traverso, Ph.D., was celebrated as an honorary inductee into Pi Alpha.
