Dickinson College, Carlisle, this week announced the following students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester:
Luke Sternick, a junior quantitative economics major, a graduate of Hempfield Area High School and the son of Paul and Karen Sternick of Latrobe.
Claire Simpson, a senior quantitative economics and international studies major, a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School and the daughter of P.J. and Anita Simpson of Greensburg.
All students earning a position on the Dickinson dean’s list, “a recognition of academic excellence, must have a grade-point average of 3.7 or above on a 4.0 GPA scale for the semester.”
