Dickinson College, Carlisle, Friday announced students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
All students earning a position on the dean’s list — a recognition of academic excellence — “must have a grade-point average of 3.7 or above on a 4.0 GPA scale for the semester.”
Area students who met this standard are:
Luke Sternick, a junior quantitative economics major, is a graduate of Hempfield Area High School and is the son of Paul and Karen Sternick of Latrobe.
Caitlin Greeley, a sophomore, is a graduate of American International School Vienna and is the daughter of Brian and Cathy Greeley of Greensburg.
Claire Simpson, a senior quantitative economics and international studies major, is a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School and is the daughter of P.J. and Anita Simpson of Greensburg.
* * *
The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities. Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to the newspaper. Students also must iindicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the info for verification.
