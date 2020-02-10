Dickinson College, Carlisle, Friday announced the following area students were named to its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester:
Molly Sternick, a senior biochemistry and molecular biology major; a graduate of Hempfield Area High School, and the daughter of Paul and Karen Sternick of Latrobe.
Luke Sternick, a first-year student; a graduate of Hempfield Area, and the son of Paul and Karen Sternick of Latrobe.
Adam Gamber, a senior mathematics major; a graduate of Hempfield Area, and the son of Tom and Carrie Gamber of Greensburg.
Claire Simpson, a sophomore quantitative economics and international studies major; a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School, and the daughter of P.J. and Anita Simpson of Greensburg.
All students earning a position on the Dickinson dean’s list — “a recognition of academic excellence — must have a grade-point average of 3.7 or above on a 4.0 GPA scale for the semester,” according to the college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.