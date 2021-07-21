Rochester Institute of Technology conferred more than 4,000 degrees at all of its campuses in the 2020-21 academic year, the Rochester, New York, campus reported Monday.
Because of New York state COVID-19 occupancy restrictions, commencement was celebrated May 14-15 in smaller ceremonies by college and were live-streamed for graduates’ family and friends.
Rachel Douglas of Latrobe (15650) received a BS (bachelor of science) degree in biomedical engineering.
David Wilson of Latrobe (15650), a BS in electrical mechanical engineering technology.
Chase Pastor of Greensburg (15601), a BS in mechanical engineering.
Alexandrea Pritts of Mount Pleasant (15666), a BS/MS (master of science) in physician assistant.
