Gage Redinger of Greensburg has been named to Ithaca College’s spring 2023 dean’s list, the Ithaca, New York, campus reported Thursday.
Requirements for Ithaca dean’s list were not provided in the email release. The college, founded in 1892, offers more than 90 degree programs in its schools of Business; Communications; Humanities and Sciences; Health Sciences and Human Performance, and Music, Theatre and Dance. The release did not say which school Redinger attends.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges/universities.
Students must fill out a release form at the school, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper, and indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter / program / diploma they received from the school and a parent’s phone number must be included for verification.
