Two students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area graduated from the University of Mount Union on May 13, the Alliance, Ohio, campus reported Tuesday.
Rachel Cooper of Greensburg graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in middle childhood education.
Lydia Herrholtz of Ligonier graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in nursing.
More than 530 graduate and undergraduate students participated in the ceremony held in the Peterson Field House of the McPherson Academic and Athletic Complex.
Thousands gathered at two separate in-person ceremonies to celebrate the graduate students in the morning and undergraduate students in the afternoon.
The event was also live-streamed to friends and family across the country.
