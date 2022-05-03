Cadets from Slippery Rock University’s Army ROTC program were recognized for their “outstanding achievements and leadership” at the Frontier Battalion’s 2022 Spring Awards Ceremony, April 28, at the Slippery Rock Township Building, the Slippery Rock campus announced over the weekend.
The Frontier Battalion consists of cadets from SRU and Clarion University.
“Our cadets have displayed outstanding leadership and achieved tremendous success in and out of the classroom during their time at SRU,” said Lt. Col. Jennifer Martin, professor of military science and head of SRU’s ROTC program. “This ceremony was a wonderful time to reflect on their achievements and we thank them for all they do to advance our ROTC program. We also appreciate our community partners for supporting our program and these awards, including those from the local VFW and American Legion, as well as Slippery Rock Township for hosting the event.”
The following cadet from Latrobe Bulletin’s coverage area is among those presented awards:
Nicholas Wile, a freshman criminology and criminal justice major from Greensburg, is among three awarded the Department of the Army Superior Cadets Award, which recognizes “cadets in the top 25% in both ROTC and academic standings and who demonstrates outstanding officer potential.”
