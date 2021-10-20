Madalyn Morrow of Greensburg, a student at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, will spend Oct. 21-23 performing service at Carolina Tiger Rescue in Pittsboro, North Carolina, the Harrisonburg campus reported Monday.
Carolina Tiger Rescue is one of three locations served by 62 JMU students during their fall break.
• Almost Heaven Habitat for Humanity in West Virginia facilitates the building of community and the building of homes. Volunteers will assist in the final stages of home construction, working together to turn dreams into reality for future homeowners.
• Asheville Greenworks operates with the goal of improving the local environment. Volunteers will travel to North Carolina to clean up around the community and care for gardens. This is a hands-on service trip that will contribute to a cleaner environment.
• Carolina Tiger Rescue in North Carolina works to save and protect wild cats in captivity and in the wild.
Volunteers will build enclosures, renovate around the property and help with maintenance work.
JMU provides the opportunity for students to have an alternative break. Participants sign up for one of the various service locations offered and travel as a group to organizations across the country or abroad.
The program provides service experience while supporting personal growth and community connection.
