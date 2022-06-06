Area graduate earns medical degree from WVSOM

Simranjit Waseer, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree on May 28, the Lewisburg, West Virginia, campus reported Thursday.
While at WVSOM, Dr. Waseer was a member of Sigma Sigma Phi, a national honorary osteopathic service fraternity.
Waseer earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg in 2016 and is a 2013 graduate of Hempfield Area High School.
Waseer is the son of Manjeet Waseer and Rajwant Kaur of Latrobe.
