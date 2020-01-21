Jessica Poli, a 2006 graduate of Ligonier Valley High School, was recently accepted into the Ph.D. English program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she will graduate this spring with a master’s in English.
She previously earned an MFA from Syracuse University, where she served as poetry editor, and then editor-in-chief of Salt Hill Journal.
In 2012 she founded and continues to edit her own online magazine, Birdfeast, and also currently works as assistant poetry editor for Prairie Schooner.
Jessica is the author of four poetry chapbooks: Canyons (BatCat Press, 2018), Alexia (Sixth Finch, 2015), Glassland (JMWW, 2014), and The Egg Mistress (Gold Line Press, 2013), two of them winners of national competitions — and has placed poems in a dozen or more literary journals and anthologies, including Best New Poets, 2017.
Originally from Pennsylvania, she also spent several years working on farms in central New York. She now spends her summers working at the In Season organic farm in Douglas, Nebraska.
Jessica was editor of her high school newspaper in her senior year.
Her parents are Dave and Shelley Poli of Ligonier.
