Anthony P. Garsteck Jr. to receive PGAA Volunteer Excellence Award

The Pitt-Greensburg Alumni Association will present its Volunteer Excellence Award to Anthony “Andy” P. Garsteck Jr. ’74 CAS as part of the Alumni Celebration Dinner planned for Saturday, Oct. 1, in the Hempfield Room at Pitt-Greensburg. Cocktails will begin at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.
The PGAA Volunteer Excellence Award was established in 2009 to recognize alumni who volunteer their time to the PGAA and the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. The award honors “alumni who have dedicated a significant amount of personal time to attending alumni meetings and events, working on special projects, and contributing to the overall success of both the alumni association and the university it represents.”
Garsteck is active with the PGAA alumni board of directors and serves as a member of the Events Committee. He also is the president of the Pitt-Greensburg’s Men’s Alumni Basketball Club, having previously served as treasurer of the group.
Yet his devotion to his alma mater goes much deeper than that. “Andy is always there when needed. It doesn’t matter what or when — if you need help, he will be there,” noted the nomination submitted on his behalf. “Andy is a shining example of what a volunteer should be and an excellent example of what an alumni volunteer should try to be. The title of this award defines Andy; he is a ‘volunteer of excellence.’”
Garsteck is a familiar face at PGAA events, assisting with setup, volunteering and welcoming alumni, new students, families and other guests. These events include Move-In Day, Merry Mingle alumni Christmas gathering, Blue and Gold Celebration, the Pitt-Greensburg Golf Outing and the Senior Send-Off.
As president of MABC, Garsteck is an active volunteer who distributes spirit gear at Bobcat basketball games. He also spearheaded the MABC effort to sponsor an awards night to recognize the Pitt-Greensburg basketball players for their accomplishments. He’s credited with planning the event, helping to design the awards, and emceeing as well as recommending that the character award be named in honor of Thomas M. Jollie, a recently deceased member of MABC.
Loyalty to the University of Pittsburgh runs deep in the Garsteck family. Garsteck attended Pitt-Greensburg from 1970 through 1972 before graduating from the Pittsburgh campus in 1974. Two of his three children are also Pitt-Greensburg alumni. Their connection to campus is recognized through one of the Pawprints Alumni Series Posters that hangs in Chambers Hall (Fireside Lounge).
A resident of Greensburg, Garsteck and his wife, LeeAnn, have three children, Jason ’15, Alexandra ’16 and Nikki. He is a retired U.S. Postal Service employee, having served as a letter carrier from 1994 through 2017. Prior to that, he worked as a production supervisor for Volkswagen of America.
