Anthony E. Waldron Sr., 74, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the Veterans Administration Hospital, Aspinwall.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the U.S. Army.
Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Latrobe Steel.
At Anthony’s request, there will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to Unity Cemetery 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26, for graveside military honors accorded by VFW Post 33, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, please visit www.rusnockperformance.com and click on the link for “Heroes’ Movement Program Donations.”
Rusnock Sport Performance & Fitness, along with Heroes’ Movement, are honored to serve our veteran community to help them heal from war through physical fitness and let them know they “have their back.”
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
