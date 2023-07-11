Anna McCall of Ligonier is one of more than 1,100 SUNY Oneonta students who earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2023 semester, the Oneonta, New York, campus reported Thursday.
McCall is studying dietetics at State University of New York at Oneonta.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a SUNY Oneonta student “must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.”
