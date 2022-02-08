Andrew Szych of Champion has been named to the dean's list at Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Maryland, for "outstanding academic achievement for the fall 2021 semester, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade-point average," the Allegany County campus reported over the weekend.
To be eligible for the dean's list, a Frostburg student "must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and earn a cumulative semester grade point average of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale."
