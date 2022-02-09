Andrew Gorr of Greensburg was named to the University of Utah’s fall 2021 dean’s list, the Salt Lake City campus reported this week.
Gorr’s major is listed as operations and supply chain BS.
Gorr is among “more than 9,600 students named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at the U. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.”
