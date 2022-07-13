The University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Tuesday announced it congratulates Andrew Gorr of Greensburg, who is among the more than 8,000 graduates honored during the 153rd general commencement ceremony on May 5. The Class of 2022 includes students who graduated in summer 2021, fall 2021 and spring 2022.
Gorr earned a Bachelor of Science degree in operations and supply chain in spring 2022.
“The Class of 2022 is filled with so many amazing students, with unique and remarkable stories. Among our recent graduates we have a decorated student veteran of the year, an Olympic skier and a Rhodes Scholar — the first at the U in 20 years,” said Taylor Randall, president of the university. “All of our graduates helped create a rich, diverse and vibrant environment during their time at the U. We appreciate their dedication as scholars and their enthusiasm for building a better future.”
Students in the Class of 2022 ranged in age from 21 to 73 and earned 8,702 degrees.
