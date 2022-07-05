Andrew David Gorr of Greensburg was named to the University of Utah’s spring 2022 dean’s list, the Salt Lake City campus reported over the weekend.
Gorr, whose major is listed as operations and supply chain BS, is among more than 8,900 students named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the U.
To qualify, students “must earn a GPA (grade-point average) of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.”
