Amelia Enfinger of Latrobe 15650 is participating in the 2022 Juried Student Art and Design Exhibition at the University of Findlay April 4 to 28, the Findlay, Ohio, campus reported Friday.
Enfinger is showcasing creativity in digital photography.
Categories include drawing and mixed media, sculpture, visual communication, ceramics, painting, film photography, digital photography, design, and printmaking. The awards judge for this year’s exhibition is Dan Chudzinski, curator at the Mazza Museum.
Artwork is displayed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily in the Dudley and Mary Marks Lea Gallery, located in the Virginia B. Gardner Fine Arts Pavilion.
A reception and awards ceremony will be held 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, in the Virginia B. Gardner Fine Arts Pavilion.
* * *
