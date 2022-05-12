On May 1, the department of physician assistant science at St. Francis University held its annual White Coat Ceremony marking the end of the first year of training and transition into clinical education, the Loretto campus reported this week.
Alexis Cook of Mount Pleasant (15666) is one of 48 students recognized during the ceremony.
Other participants included department faculty, Dr. Jill Cavalet, Michelle Beck, Brandi Penatzer and Dr. Meghan Bolinger; Dr. Don Walkovich, dean, School of Health Sciences and Education, and SFU President Father Malachi Van Tassel. Keynote speaker was alumna Melissa Hall.
The students recited and signed a modern version of the Hippocratic Oath, which reminded them of the vow to “provide ethical, confidential and compassionate care to the patient and not their illness, keeping the patient’s best interest in mind.” Students were presented with and donned their white lab coats to affirm their role as future health care providers.
The class will graduate with a Master of Physician Assistant Science degree in May 2023, following one year of full-time clinical rotations.
* * *
The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to the newspaper.
Students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s phone number must accompany the info for verification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.