Sarah Kim of Bolivar is one of 20 Albright College students presenting senior theses this spring.
A graduate of Ligonier Valley High School, Kim is studying fashion: costume design at Albright, the Reading campus announced in an email over the weekend.
"Each senior thesis is a major undertaking and the culmination of at least a year of concentrated independent research, vetted by a faculty adviser and a committee of faculty readers."
Kim worked with professor of fashion Paula Trimpey, M.F.A., to explore a senior thesis on "Construction of a Stylized Historic Fashion Line."
