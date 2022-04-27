Sarah Kim of Bolivar is one of 52 Albright College students presenting scholarly work at the 23rd annual Berks County Undergraduate Research and Creativity (HECBC) Conference April 23, the Reading campus reported this week.
Majoring in fashion: costume design at Albright, Kim presented an oral presentation titled “Women’s Costume: The Effect of World War II on Women’s Clothing” with Joycelyn Burdett, Ph.D. All conference abstracts are available here:
https://sites.psu.edu/hecbc/program-2/abstracts/
Hosted at Penn State Berks in 2020, the annual HECBC conference is sponsored by the Higher Education Council of Berks County: Albright College, Alvernia University, Kutztown University, Penn State Berks and Reading Area Community College.
Albright undergraduates regularly take on high-level research inside and outside of classrooms. In addition to many traditional research opportunities, the Albright Creative Research Experience (ACRE) offers Albright students the unique option to conduct research or creative activity in on-on-one partnership with a faculty mentor.
