Adriana Louise Catalano of Ligonier Township graduated from Washington & Jefferson College during commencement exercises May 21 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology with a minor in chemistry and Spanish.
(She provided the Bulletin with a copy of her W&J diploma for verification this week.)
The Winchester Thurston School graduate plans to begin studies for her master’s degree in biomedical science this fall and then apply for medical school.
Her parents are Louis and Diana Catalano of Ligonier Township.
