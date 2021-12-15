Adam Hoffman, a native of Latrobe, was recently initiated into the Virginia Military Institute Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society, the Lexington, Virginia, campus reported this week.
The society welcomed more than 1,100 new initiates from 41 universities during November 2021.
Students initiated into the society “must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.”
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the national leadership honor society, was founded in Lexington on Dec. 3, 1914. A group of 15 students and faculty members established the society to “recognize and encourage leadership at the collegiate level.” The founders established the “ODK Idea -the concept that individuals representing all phases of collegiate life should collaborate with faculty and others to support the campus and community.” ODK’s mission is to “honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff and alumni, and promote ODK’s leadership values of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship and service on college and university campuses throughout North America.”
The society’s national headquarters are located in Lexington.
