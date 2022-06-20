Access the latest pest and disease updates with Penn State Extension hotline

UNIVERSITY PARK — To help Pennsylvania growers make timely crop management decisions, Penn State Extension offers a toll-free hotline that provides quick updates on the latest disease and pest issues in production fields and orchards.
While the hotline is designed primarily for vegetable, fruit and greenhouse growers who do not use computer technology, anyone can call 800-PENN-IPM (800-736-6476) to access pest and disease updates.
As experts in agriculture and horticulture, Penn State Extension faculty specialists and county-based educators record 90-second messages about critical concerns they see on produce farms and greenhouses across the state. The team meets regularly to discuss the latest production issues related to insects, diseases and nutrition. Messages typically are updated weekly or more frequently if needed.
These updates are distributed widely through newsletters, email and educational kiosks. “The hotline provides a way to reach the Plain community,” noted Beth Gugino, professor of vegetable pathology in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences. “Anyone with phone service can access the hotline.”
The hotline was upgraded and expanded in 2020. It now features:
— Dedicated Spanish-language lines for vegetable, small fruit and tree fruit updates.
— Dedicated lines for vegetable crops, such as onions and other Allium species, tomatoes and potatoes, sweet corn, and vine crops.
— Dedicated lines for small-fruit production, greenhouse integrated pest management, coronavirus management and Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture pesticide applicator license updates.
— Separate lines for tree fruit production and updates on diseases, insects, horticulture and general industry issues.
— A directory of tree fruit specialists and educators.
Each message line offers 90-seconds-worth of content for every subject. Previously, a more limited set of options addressed all these areas. Growers with diversified operations now can access specific information about a variety of horticultural crops.
“During the 2021 production season, vegetable and small fruit stakeholders accessed the hotline a total of 2,259 times,” Gugino noted. Listeners selected messages related to pumpkin, sweet corn, tomato and potato most frequently. The most popular months were April through July, with between 301 and 587 listening sessions per month. Gugino points out that this data covers only the vegetable and small-fruit message lines and does not include the other voicemail boxes in the system.
Instructions for navigating the hotline are available on the Penn State Extension website at https://psu.ag/3QjXi6H. Extension educators note that sometimes callers hang the instructions on the wall near the phone or on the refrigerator. Listeners can contact a county office of Penn State Extension to receive a printed copy of these instructions by mail.
Gugino said callers “can suggest topics that should be addressed or crops that should receive a dedicated message box on the hotline by reaching out to their local extension educators.”
