Abigail Zacek of Stahlstown was named to the fall 2022 president’s list at Mississippi College, the Clinton, Mississippi, campus reported Tuesday.
The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the president’s list after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year. To be eligible for the MC president’s list, “a student must maintain a 4.0 grade-point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade-point average.”
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities.
Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program/diploma they received from the school and a parent’s phone number must accompany the information for verification.
