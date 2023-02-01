Abigail Shearer of Latrobe earned a place on Furman University’s dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester, the Greenville, South Carolina, campus announced Tuesday.
Furman’s dean’s list is composed of “full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system.”
Shearer’s parents and/or guardians are Joseph Shearer and Mrs. Carrie Shearer.
The campus added, “At the heart of the university’s academic experience is The Furman Advantage, a strategic plan that combines learning with immersive experiences outside the classroom, creating a personalized pathway that prepares students for lives of purpose, successful careers and community benefit.”
