Abbegail Smith, an early childhood education student from Ligonier, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Northampton Community College, the Bethlehem campus announced Monday.
Nealry 1,950 high-achieving students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at NCC. The honor is reserved for “students who have completed a minimum of 6 credits and achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale in the semester.”
