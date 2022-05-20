Three hundred ten students were awarded bachelor’s or master’s degrees by St. Vincent College during the 2022 Spring Commencement ceremony held on Saturday, May 7.
In addition, seven students were awarded certificates of completion for the Bearcat Building Excellence through Skills Training program. The 176th ceremony was held in the Robert S. Carey Student Center gymnasium on the Unity Township campus.
The formal ceremony began with opening remarks from the Rev. Philip M. Kanfush, OSB, interim vice president for academic affairs and professor of education, and an invocation from Archabbot Martin de Porres Bartel, OSB, chancellor.
Peter N. Stephans, chairman and chief operating officer of Trigon Holding Inc., was awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree, conferred by Arthur J. Rooney II, chairman of the St. Vincent College board of directors, and the Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB, St. Vincent College president. Stephans also delivered the principal address.
The degrees were conferred by the college’s deans, Dr. Gary Quinlivan (Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government), Dr. Stephen Jodis (Herbert W. Boyer School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Computing) and Dr. Elaine Bennett (The School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences).
The music was performed by the St. Vincent Brass Ensemble and members of the St. Vincent College Singers under the direction of Thomas Octave, associate professor of music.
The Rev. Maximillian Maxwell, OSB, delivered the benediction.
Concluding remarks were given by Annie E. Trader, senior class president.
After the ceremony, the Ave Maria bell was rung in Melvin Platz by Trader and Andrew M. Kunz, former president of the Student Government Association.
Graduates from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area are grouped below according to hometown and ZIP code. The degree awarded and the major area of study follows each name.
LATROBE (15650)
– Caitlyn Brianna Deems, B.A., criminology, law and society
– Kethrie Linn Heasley, B.S., data science, cum laude, Award for Academic Excellence in Data Science
– Alyssa Michelle Heining, B.S., early childhood education
– Levi James Keys, B.A., politics, summa cum laude, Award for Academic Excellence in Politics
– Robert Gabriel Kollar, B.A., studio art, magna cum laude
– Madison Alyssa Losell, M.S., criminology
– Isabelle Marie Machado, B.S., biology, magna cum laude
– Kristina Millward, Certificate of Completion, Bearcat BEST Transitional Program
– Joshua R. Secrist, B.S., cybersecurity, Award for Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity
– Aimee Marie Siecinski, B.S., psychology, cum laude
– Zachary Jacob Smith, B.S., physics, magna cum laude
– Jacob M. Soliday, B.S., management
– Abbigail Anne Stipcak, B.S., biology
– Hailey Marie Thiel, B.S., management
– Dominic Michael Ulicne, B.S., accounting, magna cum laude
– Anthony Augustine Vanden Berk, B.S., computer science, summa cum laude
– Colin Michael Wilson, B.A., English, summa cum laude
ACME (15610)
– Carlie McCay Neiderhiser, B.S., engineering
– Michael Solomon, Certificate of Completion, Bearcat BEST Transitional Program
– Kimberly Anne Weinman, B.S., business data analytics, Award for Academic Excellence in Business Data Analytics
BLAIRSVILLE (15717)
– Spencer Owen McKee, B.S., finance, magna cum laude
CRABTREE (15624)
– Dominic Sebastiano Defabo, B.S., international business, cum laude
DERRY (15627)
– Alaina Lynn Dorazio, B.S., biology
– Nathan James Fabian, B.S., computer science
– Nickolas Thomas Feliciani, B.S., computer science, cum laude
– Logan Scott Seybold, M.S., curriculum and instruction
GREENSBURG (15601)
– Maria Elisabetta Arcara, B.S., computer science and mathematics, summa cum laude, Award for Academic Excellence in Computer Science
– Laura Elizabeth Aston, B.S., chemistry, magna cum laude, Award for Academic Excellence in Chemistry
– Alejandro Liam Joshua Barlock, B.S., middle grade education
– Chelsey Lynn Bolish, B.S., early childhood education
– Brooke Taylor DiLascio, B.S., psychology, magna cum laude
– Peyton Alexander Feathers, B.S., psychology
– Lauren Elizabeth Galbraith, B.S., bioinformatics, Award for Academic Excellence in Bioinformatics
– Sydney Rene Green, B.S., engineering, summa cum laude
– Kevin L. Jansma, M.S., management: operational excellence
– Jakob Michael Kalp, B.A., communication
– Olivia Anne Knepp, B.A., liberal arts
– Madeline Paige Leasure, B.S., marketing, magna cum laude
– Evan Long, Certificate of Completion, Bearcat BEST Transitional Program
– Margaret Lorene Loughran, B.S., early childhood education, magna cum laude
– Ezechiel Maanulwa Mukule, B.A., sociology
– Kyle Adam Persin, B.S., finance and mathematics, magna cum laude
– Nicholas Donald Ross, B.A., mathematics/engineering
– Abigail Leigh Rowe, B.A., criminology, law and society
– Gabrielle Lynn Sadekoski, B.S., early childhood education, cum laude
– Emily M. Samosuk, M.S., criminology
– Jake David Skoloda, B.S., management
– Trent Michael Stead, B.A., criminology, law and society
– Matis Briallen Stephens, B.A., digital art and media and studio art, magna cum laude
– Joshua Michael Suszek, M.S., counselor education
– Kelsey Tobin, B.A., biology, magna cum laude
– Saige Dylan Vipond, B.S., chemistry, magna cum laude
– Justin Paul Wright, B.S., management, magna cum laude
– John S. Yeckley, B.S., information systems
LIGONIER (15658)
– Taylor Mae Allison, B.S., early childhood education, magna cum laude, Award for Academic Excellence in Early Childhood Education
– Andrew Ray Klein, B.S., physics, summa cum laude, Award for Academic Excellence in Physics
– Wade Richard Rashilla, B.S., finance and mathematics, summa cum laude, Award for Academic Excellence in Finance
– Clair Frances Sirofchuck, B.A., studio art and English, summa cum laude, Award for Academic Excellence in Studio Art
– Lindsey Anne Stormer, B.S., finance
MOUNT PLEASANT (15666)
– Noah Lynch, B.S., health science
– Allie Marie Shreffler, B.S., environmental science, magna cum laude, Award for Academic Excellence in Environmental Science
– Carly Michelle Rimel, M.S., counselor education
NEW ALEXANDRIA (15670)
– Abigail Meg Bodner, B.S., biology, magna cum laude
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.