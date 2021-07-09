PSECU, Pennsylvania’s digital credit union, will offer a free, educational webinar on Tuesday, July 20, to help participants understand the financial aid process and prepare for financial success while in college.
Open to members and non-members, the event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Participant registration is requested by 5 p.m. Monday, July 19.
“Heading off to college is an exciting time for students, but it may be the first time they’re managing finances on their own. This webinar will provide students and parents with tips and tools to achieve financial success throughout the upcoming academic year and beyond,” said PSECU President and CEO George Rudolph. “As a trusted financial partner for our members and the communities we serve, we want to make sure we provide the information necessary to support good money management decisions.”
The credit union’s one-hour 3 Keys to Financial Success for College Students Webinar will focus on the following areas and will conclude with an interactive question-and-answer period:
• Understanding financial aid
• How parents can support students
• Ways to save money on campus
“Please join us for this webinar and share the registration details with anyone else who may be interested,” said PSECU Financial Education Analyst Lisa Kennedy, who will present the webinar. “Attendance is open to all, even if they’re not a PSECU member!”
Opened in 1934, PSECU was founded by 22 people who pooled $90 and made a commitment to create a financial institution where collective resources benefit all members.
Today, PSECU continues that legacy as Pennsylvania’s largest credit union, with $7.5 billion in assets, more than 480,000 members, and a convenient anytime, anywhere digital-first banking model.
