Cedarville University student Jace Hodge of Mount Pleasant, majoring in information technology management, was named to dean’s list for spring 2021, the Cedarville, Ohio, campus reported this week.
This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA (grade-point average) or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
* * *
Sarah Kim earns Albright accolades
Sarah Kim of Bolivar has earned year-end recognition for academic work at Albright College, the Reading campus announced Wednesday.
Kim is studying fashion: costume design at Albright and is a graduate of Ligonier Valley High School.
Kim has earned the Silver Snips Award, presented to “the costume student who has shown outstanding progress in their skill sets in period costume construction and tailoring.”
* * *
Benjamin Gardner awardee at Hamilton
Benjamin Gardner of Ligonier was named the recipient of The Paul S. Langa Prize Scholarship at Hamilton College’s annual Class & Charter Day, according to the Clinton, New York, campus.
The outdoor, socially distanced ceremony was held May 11. Established in 1950, the event combines the traditional Class Day celebrating the end of classes with a commemoration of the granting of college’s charter on May 26, 1812.
The Paul S. Langa Prize Scholarship is awarded to “a Hamilton student who has demonstrated academic excellence along with outstanding determination, leadership, and commitment in extracurricular activities.”
Gardner, a senior majoring in economics, is a graduate of Kiski School, Saltsburg.
